Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of -44.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of APTS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 2,365,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

