Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PMGR stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 173.10 ($2.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,086. The stock has a market cap of £31.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.12 ($2.73). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.89.

Get Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.