Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.00. 42,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.67. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

