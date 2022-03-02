Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after buying an additional 263,750 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

