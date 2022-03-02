Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.60. 34,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,605. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

