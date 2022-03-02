Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,219 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.54. 22,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

