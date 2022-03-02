Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Progyny in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,699 shares of company stock worth $8,963,636 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

