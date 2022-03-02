Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,655. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,475 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,071 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Progyny by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

