ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SCO)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,396 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,089% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,716 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 77.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,150,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.