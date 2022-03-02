Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $365.29. The stock had a trading volume of 723,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.30 and a 200 day moving average of $337.38. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $229.14 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.62.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.