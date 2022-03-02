Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $365.29. The stock had a trading volume of 723,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.30 and a 200 day moving average of $337.38. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $229.14 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.62.
In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.