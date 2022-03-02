Pyrk Market Capitalization Achieves $42,153.53 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $42,153.53 and $1,367.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003721 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

