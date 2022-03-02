Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Decreased by Analyst

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

TV stock opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$113.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.43. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

