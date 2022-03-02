Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Issued By Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

