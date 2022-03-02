Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Raised by Analyst

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

