Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

NYSE TD opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

