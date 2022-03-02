QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $182,086.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00041648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.62 or 0.06681495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,717.78 or 1.00013225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002711 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

