Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,990. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $580,193. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanterix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Quanterix by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

