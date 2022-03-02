Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radius’ performance in 2021 was disappointing. Tymlos’ revenues did not match expectations. The lowering of guidance was disappointing as well. Tymlos, indicated for treating postmenopausal women with high-risk osteoporosis for fracture, is most likely facing challenges. While the market for postmenopausal osteoporosis has a significant commercial edge, competition is stiff from prominent drugs like Prolia and Forteo. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Tymlos for growth, and a slowdown will adversely impact sales. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year. Nevertheless, the company is expanding the drug’s label, which should boost prospects. The company’s license agreement for elacestrant with Menarini Group provides it with an influx of cash. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDUS. StockNews.com raised Radius Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Radius Health has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

