Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 31845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

