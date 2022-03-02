Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN: TMQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/24/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 2/24/2022 – Trilogy Metals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00.
- 2/24/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50.
- 2/24/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.75.
- 2/14/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75.
- 2/2/2022 – Trilogy Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 2/1/2022 – Trilogy Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 1/21/2022 – Trilogy Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 1/12/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.75.
Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 312,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,834. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
