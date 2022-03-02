Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN: TMQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/24/2022 – Trilogy Metals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

2/24/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50.

2/24/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.75.

2/14/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

2/2/2022 – Trilogy Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/1/2022 – Trilogy Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/21/2022 – Trilogy Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/12/2022 – Trilogy Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.75.

Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 312,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,834. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

