Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $10.26. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 2,911 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,744 shares of company stock worth $3,189,908 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

