RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 561.1% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS RGRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 86,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,700. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

