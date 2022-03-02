Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.34.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.