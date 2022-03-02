Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.