Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

