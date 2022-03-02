Reviewing Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Solar Energy Initiatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 6.92 $37.97 million $2.61 23.09 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 30.06% 26.84% 10.91% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $83.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.84%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.