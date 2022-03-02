Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 97 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.
OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
