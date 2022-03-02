Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 97 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating ) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

