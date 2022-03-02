Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.
Shares of RMO opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Romeo Power has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $228.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.
About Romeo Power (Get Rating)
RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
