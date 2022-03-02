Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 591,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 853,104 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,416,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 4th quarter worth about $5,593,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 455,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 231,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,472,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

