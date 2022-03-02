RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Update

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RTL Group from €57.50 ($64.61) to €54.00 ($60.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY remained flat at $$5.68 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

