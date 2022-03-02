SAFE2 (SAFE2) Price Hits $236.23

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.59 or 0.06705698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,662.97 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002726 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

