Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Increases Dividend to GBX 17.60 Per Share

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SAFE opened at GBX 1,249 ($16.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,301.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 728.58 ($9.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,460 ($19.59).

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.49), for a total transaction of £149,154.72 ($200,127.09). Also, insider Delphine Mousseau purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($17.24) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($17,413.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.44) to GBX 1,470 ($19.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.28).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

