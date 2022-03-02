Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $290.24

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.24 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 268.45 ($3.60). Saga shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.77), with a volume of 490,834 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £407.54 million and a PE ratio of -27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.94.
About Saga (LON:SAGA)
Read More
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.