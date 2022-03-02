salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.34.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.08. 359,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.02, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

