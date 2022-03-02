salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37-7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.37. 587,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The company has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.21. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

