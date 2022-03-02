salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.62-4.64 EPS.
CRM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.02. The stock had a trading volume of 466,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The company has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average of $258.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
