salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.62-4.64 EPS.

CRM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.02. The stock had a trading volume of 466,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The company has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average of $258.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

