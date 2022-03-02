Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $959.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will announce $959.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $974.63 million and the lowest is $950.20 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $926.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

