Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. 1,347,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42. Samsara has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $31.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

