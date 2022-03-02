Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $29,781.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.06724405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,874.78 or 1.00077773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.