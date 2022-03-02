Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,422 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sasol by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSL. StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SSL traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,553. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

