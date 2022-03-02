Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 240

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 270 to CHF 240 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.17.

Shares of Schindler stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.00. Schindler has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.21.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

