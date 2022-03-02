SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,643. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.