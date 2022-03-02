Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,130 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 252.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 430.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock worth $121,735,360. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 30,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,432. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

