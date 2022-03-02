Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. 395,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

