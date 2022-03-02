Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $6.88 on Wednesday, hitting $318.23. 64,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

