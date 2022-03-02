Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $528,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. 125,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRG shares. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

