Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 67.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 292.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.97. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

