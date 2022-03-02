Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $17.22 on Wednesday, reaching $560.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.38 and its 200 day moving average is $598.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

