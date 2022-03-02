Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 2,501 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 12.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOUR opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

