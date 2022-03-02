Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €201.00 ($225.84) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 157.03% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.50 ($185.96).

Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €7.70 ($8.65) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €78.20 ($87.87). 109,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €86.35 ($97.02) and a fifty-two week high of €223.50 ($251.12). The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -67.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €129.25.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

